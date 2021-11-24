Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer

Fox has finally released the trailer for ‘The Last Duel’, the new film directed by Ridley scott which promises to be epic from what we can see in its preview. Also watch out for its impressive cast headed by Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben affleck.

A striking true story

Set in France during the fourteenth century, ‘Final Duel’ is inspired by the true story of the last duel approved in that country and will tell of the bitter rivalry that arises between two friends, Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, after the attack that the wife of the first suffers at the hands of the second. Carrouges decides to defend his wife’s honor and challenges his old friend to trial by combat.

Damon plays Carrouges here, while Comer gives life to his wife and Driver to Le Gris. For his part, Afflech plays Count Pierre d’Alençon in ‘Final Duel’. Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Sam Hazeldine and Michael McElhatton complete the cast.





The film starts from the book by Eric Jager that collects that striking true story, but the script is in charge Nicole holofcener, Affleck and Damon. Let’s remember that the last time these last two collaborated together on a script was ‘El indomble Will Hunting’, work for which they took home an Oscar.

The premiere of ‘Final Duel’ was initially scheduled for December 25, but the coronavirus caused it to be delayed, finally being set for the next October 15th.