Marvel: These are the best spoilers Tom Holland has revealed about the MCU

Tom Holland has been something of a curse on marvel characters, but lucky the fans of these superheroes. On the one hand, he is the actor who has played Spider-Man since 2016 within the MCU, on the other hand, for a long time he has been in charge of revealing the future of Marvel Studios in an unintentional way. In the end, everything is forgiven to this little boy, and so that you understand why, we have brought you this list with its best spoilers.

Spider-Man will use mechanical web launchers

When this actor had barely been introduced to the MCU with the premiere of Captain America: Civil War, eAt the 2016 San Diego Comic Con Tom Holland mistakenly revealed that in Spider-Man: Homecoming Spider-Man would use mechanical triggers. This had already happened with Andrew Garfield in his Arachnid Universe, so despite Holland’s spoiler we never expected to see Peter’s web launchers: pieces made with the tony stark technology. Something from another world.

The Avengers will go to space

Shortly before the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, when the history of this film was still a mystery to the fans, during an interview with a small part of the cast of actors in the show Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tom Holland revealed, without anyone asking him, that according to the script he had been given, Spider-Man would make his first trip to space alongside other Avengers..

Robert Downey Jr., who was next to the actor, just looked at the ceiling as if to say swallow me dirt. Probably at that very moment Kevin Feige went through a very bad time.

I am alive!

In one of the premieres made for Avengers: Infinity War in the city of Los Angeles part of the cast of actors would be presented. When the performers finally hit the stage, Tom Holland shouted to the audience that he was alive, something that surprised the audience because they had not yet seen the film. Holland soon realized that he had revealed his own death at the hands of Thanos. Benedict Cumberbatch tried to calm things down, but the damage to the audience had already been done.

AND, oh the the people you run into on stage announcing #avengers #infinitywar w #benedictcumberbatch #tomholland #kevinfeige #russobrothers

(ps: poor Tom Holland thought we all just saw the movie & gave a spoiler. He was mortified. Adorable. Don’t worry, video is spoiler free) pic.twitter.com/OCOGUwGufD – Jennifer Muró (@jennifermuro) April 28, 2018

Avengers: Endgame, release: May 4

Months before the premiere of Avengers: Endgame Tom Holland did a live in which we would see him doing a unboxing from a gift sent by Mark Rufalo. When opening the box, Holland showed the movie poster and later revealed the release date, information that was supposedly classified. If this spoiler was put together, yet we are left with how adorable the actor can be.

I explain how the Quantum Realm works

During an interview conducted by Marvel and granted by Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland due to the premiere of the first trailer of Avengers: Endgame, the actor who plays Spider-Man got loose explaining the workings of the Quantum Realm, something that was irrelevant, but that fans immediately pointed to as irrefutable proof that the theory that the Avengers would use this dimension to travel back in time was true.

The relevance of Doctor Strange

In an interview Tom Holland gave in 2019 to CinemaBlend, The actor revealed how Doctor Strange would unfold in Spider-Man: No Way Homand, far ahead of progress and news that we received just a few weeks ago. Of both characters Holland said:

“I really like the idea of ​​a scientist associating with a guy who does magic, because it totally contradicts his knowledge. And I like that there is real science in magic, as Peter Parker mentions it, and then there is the gibberish from Doctor Strange, where he declares, ‘The time gap, and this and the other.’ So, everything is fun. “

Spider-Verse?

The most recent spoiler Tom Holland could have only happened a few days ago, when a video was published in which Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon react to the second preview of No way home. At some point in this video, When the scene begins where Spider-Man arrives at the statue of Captain America, Tom Holland says “Where is …?”.

Fans have suggested that the actor could have reacted this way by not having seen Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield on screen, which would reinforce the theory that these characters were deleted from trailer.

Boy, Tom Holland has caused a stir inside and outside Marvel Studios. In this sense, we can still receive a bombshell from this actor, because although there are a few weeks left for the premiere of No way home, a film that will be hitting most theaters around the world on December 17th.

And you, do you think Tom Holland ended up revealing any spoiler more before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home?

