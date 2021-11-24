Mark Wahlberg has experienced hundreds of lives in the trailer for Infinite, the new Antoine Fuqua movie

A man who has been reincarnated a lot of times must try to unlock the secrets of his past in a race against time. In very general terms that is the premise of Infinite, the new action movie starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Antoine fuqua (The Equalizer, The Magnificent Seven).

Infinite It was originally planned with a view to a theatrical release, but as the pandemic changed many things for the entertainment industry, this production will now debut directly on Paramount + streaming.

Thus, as the new platform intends to release the film during the next month of June, during this Friday a new trailer of Infinite.

This preview starts with a share of mystery and shows the character of Chiwetel Ejiofor interrogating Evan McCauley, the subject who will be played by Wahlberg. But eventually things begin to clear up and it is revealed that McCauley is part of a secret society whose members are called “infinites” and they have experienced several lifetimes.

In that context, the character of Wahlberg will not only have to understand the secrets of his past, but will also have to do everything in a race against time because he and his allies will be hunted by the character of Ejiofor, who “Seeks to end all life to stop what he sees as the cursed and endless cycle of reincarnation”, as explained in the film’s synopsis.

You can see the trailer of Infinite here:

Besides Wahlberg and Ejiofor, Infinite will feature performances by Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien. And its premiere is set for June 10 through Paramount + in the United States.