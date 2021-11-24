Madonna defends Billie Eilish after her look change and points against macho tendencies

Madonna weighed in on Billie Eilish in the latest issue of Elle magazine. In this opportunity, the queen of pop referred to the change of look that the author of “Bad Guy” had in view of the arrival of his second album entitled Happier Than Ever.

In this regard, the Michigan-born pointed to certain macho tendencies that still seem to reign in society:

“The problem is that we still live in a very sexist world where women are classified into categories. Either you are in the category of virgin or in the category of whore. Billie started in a non-sexualized category, without pleasing the masses and without use her sexuality in any way, which is her choice and God bless her for it, after all, she has been a teenager all this time. ”

Later, the 63-year-old diva expanded her vision on how people are often treated in the entertainment industry based on their gender: “Women should be able to portray themselves in any way they want. If Billie were a man, no one would write about this. A man can show up dressed in a suit and tie for the first three years of his career, and then the next month he could. dress like Prince or Mick Jagger, shirtless, with eyeliner and no one would say a word “.

Finally, the “Material Girl” interpreter shared a recent experience she had on social media. Specifically, she spoke of a photo she uploaded in which she wears a corset and her breasts look gigantic: “I lost 100,000 followers, just because of my boobs. People are afraid of big boobs.”

As for Eilish, a few days ago we reported that she joined artists like Radiohead and Leo DiCaprio in a campaign against climate change and that she presented a collection of vegan Nike sneakers.