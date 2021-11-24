Luly Bossa Onlyfans in tiny bikini sunbathing

Luly Bossa showed her curves with a sensual post that the actress did on Instagram.

Bossa took advantage of the weekend to sunbathe in the backyard of your house in the city of Bogota.

For this, the actress used a two-piece swimsuit that revealed her spectacular body, being the envy of more than one young girl.

Luly Bossa posed under the sun with a yellow top and a tiny blue thong, with which he showed off his legs.

“Empty Saturday, hot to fill the soul with energy, and the bones, and life. Already thanked? I have had two days of conferences in which I learned a lot, these moments are a delight. And I like my #vacano better with “v” that’s my license, “he wrote in the publication.

The publication of Luly Bossa, the actress who has an OnlyFans account, got more than 16,000 ‘likes’. In addition, several comments highlighting its beauty.

“Every day more beautiful”, “beautiful”, “how many women do not want to reach that age with such vitality and so beautiful”, “cosota de mujer”, “you are very sensual”, “divine, I love you” and “beauty yours is natural, you take care of yourself and without strange obsessions ”, they commented to the actress.

Bossa is one of the most sought-after celebrities on OnlyFans, followed by her also colleague Aura Cristina Geithner. Both are the ones that make the most money on the adult platform.