Lizzo and Cardi B confirm everything in ‘Rumors’: check out the video and the lyrics! | Videoclip | Present

They don’t know I do it for the culture, goddamn

They say I should watch the shit I post, oh, goddamn

Say I’m turnin ‘big girls into hoes, oh, goddamn

They say I get groupies at my shows, oh, goddamn

All the rumors are true, yeah

What ya heard, that’s true, yeah

I fuck him and you, yeah

If you believe I do that

Had to cut some hoes loose, yeah

NDA, no loose lips

Now them hoes tryna sue me

Bitch, I don’t give two shits

All the rumors are true, yeah

I’ve been in the bamboo, yeah

Focused on this music

My ex nigga, I blew it

Last year, I thought I would lose it

Readin ‘shit on the internet

My smoothie cleanse and my diet

No, I ain’t fuck Drake yet (Ha)

Spendin ‘all your time tryna break a woman down

Realer shit is goin ‘on, baby, take a look around

If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin ‘out

Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch

(Talkin ‘, talkin’, talkin ‘)

Give ’em somethin’ to talk about

Sick of rumors (Ooh)

But haters do what they do (Uh)

Haters do what they do (Cardi)

All the rumors are true, yeah

Fake ass, fake boobs, yeah

Made a million at Sue’s, yeah

Y’all be runnin ‘with fake news, yeah

Cardi ain’t poppin ‘, no, that’s a machine (Huh?)

Nobody listen, they buyin ‘them streams (Hmm)

They even post it on blogs overseas

And lie in a language I can’t even read

The fuck do this mean?

Look, I’m a Bronx bitch with some pop hits

Used to pop off when they pop shit (Woo)

But I’m calmed down and I’m locked in

And my records live in the top ten

Lizzo, teach me about big girl coochie (Okay)

Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me

But I’m gonna keep doin ‘what I wanna do

‘Cause all the rumors are

All the rumors are true, yeah

They hated on me since school, yeah

I never thought I was cool, yeah

Now me and Cardi, we cool, yeah

I love hoes on poles, yeah (Woo)

I am body goals, yeah

This shit from my soul, yeah

Black people made rock and roll, yeah

While you’re spendin ‘all your time tryna break a woman down

Realer shit is goin ‘on, baby, take a look around

If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin ‘out

Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch

What they say? (Yeah)

What they say? (Yeah)

(Talkin ‘, talkin’, talkin ‘)

Give ’em somethin’ to talk about

Sick of rumors (Ooh)

But haters do what they do

Haters do what they do

All the rumors are true

Rumors, yeah (Yeah)

Sheesh