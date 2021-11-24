LIVE coverage Chelsea vs Juventus

Chelsea vs Juventus It will be one of the great games that the fifth date of the group stage of the Champions League. From Stamford Bridge, two candidates to win the title in Europe face off.

It was on the second day of the group stage this season, where the two powers met. The Turin team emerged victorious by the slightest difference, leaving zero to a Chelsea which is powerful offensively speaking.

Federico Chiesa he was the author of the only goal in the game and that victory has been the difference between the two teams. The Juventus maintains perfect pace with four wins in four games, while the Chelsea has three wins and that stumble.

Champions League matches

Besides this Chelsea vs Juventus from Stamford Brigde, we can see the Villarreal receiving the Manchester United and the Barcelona risking his life in the Champions League, receiving Benfica, already with Xavi Hernandez commanding.

Other teams that play life are the Atlético de Madrid and the Milan, which will collide in the Wanda Metropolitano. A draw would sentence the Italians and seriously complicate the team’s chances of Diego Simeone.

The other great game on this date of Champions League, is that of Manchester City by Pep Guardiola, receiving PSG from Lionel messi. The Argentine arrives on an important streak, after having obtained his pass to the Qatar World Cup in 2022 and having scored his first goal in Ligue 1.

A decisive day will be the one lived in the Champions League with the Chelsea vs Juventus as one of the most attractive matches and that if they win it, those of London would be tying their pass to the next round.

