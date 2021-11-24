Lillini assures that Pumas is bigger than America and will eliminate him in the league

The Pumas coach feels confident about defeating América in the 2021 Apertura quarterfinals and recognizes that his team is bigger than the Eagles

Andres Lillini, coach of the Cougars, he assured in Futbol Picante, that the university students are a “bigger” team than America, in addition that he hopes to eliminate the Eagles in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Opening 2021.

“Cougars is bigger than him America? ”, They asked the coach of the Cougars. “Yes, true,” replied the helmsman of the university students. He was then questioned if his team would eliminate the Eagles, to which the coach commented that it was “true.”

The Club Universidad coach added that he likes this type of game because his team has a better performance compared to other rivals.

“America He is the best in the tournament, the one with the most points. I like it because when the team is in front of this type of team it is when it squeezes the most, in these situations it is when it responds the most ”, he acknowledged Andrés Lillini.

The proposal of the Cougars, according to their coach, it will be similar to the one they presented against Toluca, a team that they left out of the league, by defeating him 2-1 at the Nemesio Díez stadium.

“He is a powerful opponent, with great individualities, with a very experienced coach, hierarchy, we have to counter him well and then attack them. In this type of rivals, if you defend, you lose. We are not going to give up what we did in Toluca, the system will not be the same, because of the names, but the way is to get closer to what we did in Toluca, that is what we have to do ”.

The University Club welcomes America at the Olympic stadium on Wednesday and the tie is defined at the Azteca stadium, next Saturday.

“We must compete to the best of our abilities, with the added bonus that it is a classic, that everyone wants to win. That has an extra flavor, which is that they are quarterfinals. We not only need to play, we want to win and go to the semifinals ”.