Letizia more Hollywood returns with this dress that two movie stars already wore

Admired for her style internationally, queen Letizia It has shown once again that it can look spectacular and remain true to its tastes and its trusted firms. This is how we have been able to see it during his visit to Sweden, where he has left a look to be remembered even before taking off his cape, since it was already glimpsed that the dress that covered was one of those that it is worth noting.

Matching the headdress of the Spanish firm Cherubina, the queen Letizia chose a spectacular Carolina Herrera dress several years ago (which also belongs to a Spanish group). A design that makes us wonder if it has been kept this time or if it has been an acquisition of vintage character. In addition, with the exception of the headdress, the rest of the look was also signed by the same designer, including the premiere cape.

Queen Letizia with King Felipe during their visit to Sweden. (EFE / Juanjo Martín)

Long to the knees, from fitted skirt with a slightly oversize body, the truth is that fashionistas will have felt a certain itch in their memory. We have seen this dress before, yes, not Queen Letizia, to mark the specific moment we must move in time and space, specifically we will have to travel to Hollywood and rub shoulders with movie stars.

It was Renée zellweger who brought him into our lives, yes the actress who got into the skin of Bridget Jones. The American left everyone delighted when chose in 2014 to attend a tribute that Carolina Herrera herself received in New York. The actress wore it with a very different look than the one selected by the Queen, because while she has chosen accessories in a camel tone, Renée opted for color with three-tone snake print shoes and a belt.

Renée Zellweger, in 2014 during a tribute to Carolina Herrera in New York. (Getty / Neilson Barnard)

With hair gathered in a high bun with a casual finish, Zellweger opted for a more casual look than the one chosen by the Queen Letizia, who has preferred to give her style a more polished and formal touch. Two women with two very different styles that coincide when it comes to selecting an elegant dress, with simple lines and classic details, a safe bet for both.

Closest to the style of the Queen is the one who chose the also actress Alyssa Sutherland, famous in our country for her character in ‘Vikings’. The actress did like Doña Letizia and dispensed with all ornaments, letting the dress be the main protagonist of her time on the red carpet in 2015, when she attended the party in tribute to the nominees at the SAG Awards, the awards given by the American actors union.

Actress Alyssa Sutherland, in 2015. (Getty / Jason Kempin)

This is not the first time Queen Letizia matches another star when it comes to selecting an impact look, and the truth is that it does not usually go badly in the comparisons. For example, both women received praise when both the queen and Karlie Kloss chose a Stella McCartney cape dress. This time in different colors, as the model opted for white and Mrs. Letizia chose red.

Their tastes seem also coincide with those of Nicole Kidman, They both chose the same Nina Ricci outfit, a two-piece halter neck with buttons, tweed and midnight blue. Again they coincided with a Carolina Herrera dress, the same light blue floral pattern, but with different finishes, as Nicole’s was long and with pink tulle sleeves.