La Nación / Tigres, Mexican soccer ventures into the use of cryptocurrencies

The Tigers of the French players André-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin became the first Mexican soccer team to announce its entry into digital commerce through an alliance with Bitso, a platform dedicated to buying and selling cryptocurrencies.

“This alliance marks our entry into the world of sports worldwide and is the first sponsorship of a cryptocurrency company in national football,” said José Molina, Bitso’s global marketing director, at a press conference.

This relationship will last for three years from the Clausura-2022 tournament that will begin in January and will go beyond the presence of the Bitso brand on the Tigres jersey. Mauricio Culebro, president of Tigres, commented that the club will explore “new opportunities” to interact with the fans and footballers through the use of cryptocurrencies.

“Explore new opportunities for the club such as accepting payments in cryptocurrencies in the virtual store, box office, as well as seeing the possibility that our players can receive their salary in cryptocurrencies in the future and why not? Also explore other possibilities within the player transfer market ”, explained Culebro.

This agreement implies that Tigres players will participate in the generation of educational content so that fans can come closer and learn more about cryptocurrencies and digital commerce. Founded in 1960, the Tigres, seven times champions of the Mexican league, has a base of 42,000 fans who have a season ticket for the University Stadium.

Source: AFP.