La Nación / Selena Gómez is nominated for the first time for the Latin Grammy 2022

The actress and singer Selena Gómez manages to be a world trend after that Tuesday, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 64th edition of the Latin Grammy Awards, because she achieved her nomination for first time.

Selena is nominated in the category of “Best Latin Pop Album”, an achievement achieved thanks to her debut album in Spanish titled “Revelación”, which she released last March and has the collaborations of renowned artists such as Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers and DJ Snake.

It’s news: “Maradona: Blessed Dream”: Nelson Haedo invites you to follow the series of the Argentine soccer star

A record material through which he pays tribute to his Latin / Mexican roots, and which includes seven songs: “De Una Vez”, “Looking for Love”, “Baila Conmigo w / Rauw Alejandro”, “Damelo To ‘ft. Myke Towers ”,“ Vice ”,“ Goodbye ”and“ Selfish Love w / DJ Snake ”.

Revelation comes to light after “Taki Taki”, with Cardi B, Ozuna and DJ Snake and after ten years of his song “A year without rain”, which had reached the number one position in the most important rankings in the world. In this context, it should also be noted that there are several Latin artists nominated in this edition, among which are Karol G. J Balvin, Bud Bunny, Juanes, Christian Nodal, Mon Laferte and Rauw Alejandro himself, to name a few.

In this edition, two new genres were also presented: best global musical performance and best Latin urban music album; to finally reveal a total of 86 categories. The ceremony that will take place on January 31, 2022 at Bitcoin Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles, California (United States), will be televised and can be enjoyed through TNT and TNT Series, for Latin America.

Read also: The great emotion of Roberto Pérez