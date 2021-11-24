La Nación / Model Emily Ratajkowski’s book arrives in Spanish in March

“I have learned that my image, my reflection, does not belong to me.” My body It is the book of essays in which he explores the business of the image, what he gained and lost by choosing that way of life.

By: Jazmín Gómez Fleitas

The book just came out this November in the English language “My Body”, but before its publication, Emily had published an essay entitled “Buying Myself Back” (something like “Buying myself back”) that was a success on the platform of The Cut, the most read article of the year, and thanks to which he secured his literary contract.

In that essay, he commented that he had seen photos and images of him bought, sold and shared without his consent, even referring to the case of a photographer whom he accused of sexual assault in 2012, at the age of 20.

In the book now available -and that was sold out in presale in its digital version on Amazon- Emily also explained in detail that in the video of Blurred Lines – Strongly criticized for its sexist content – of the singer Robin Thicke, the singer played it in the middle of filming. He groped her bare breasts from behind. The recording was stopped to give him the opportunity to resume it at another time, but that the singer only gave him a timid apology, as not fully understanding why he should give it, and that he was drunk.

“I felt naked for the first time that day,” says Ratajkowski. I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body. I did not react. Not like I should have. It was just the hired mannequin. With that one gesture, Robin Thicke reminded everyone on set that women weren’t really in charge. I had no real power like the naked girl who danced in his music video, “he said in an interview for the New York Times.

Although that video took her to fame, she comments that it did not measure the job she was accepting at the time. How does this introspection about work that would only be temporary but became that of a whole decade reach everyone?

In another interview, she explained that she began writing to discover how she felt when she was taking care of her sick mother, as a kind of therapy to collect her thoughts and ideas. Out of all this exploration came the first essays, the one that he dared to publish, and all the other reflections that now make up his book.

“This is not a book in which I want to annul the men I have known in my life (…) This is a book about capitalism. I just have one specific asset that I commercialized, and I think most women do. “