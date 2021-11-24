La Nación / Argentine Sergio Calderón is the best sommelier in the world

Argentine Sergio Calderón, with more than three decades working for the Bras saga of French chefs, was designated the best sommelier in the world by the Les Grandes Tables du Monde association, made up of more than 180 prestigious restaurants.

Self-taught, the Argentine sommelier was recognized for “his very free approach to wine, without received ideas or prejudices,” the association founded in 1954 and with members on five continents said in a statement.

Arrived in France when he was just 21 years old, the Argentine sommelier has spent a life working with the Bras family, father Michel and son Sébastien, who are responsible for the Le Suquet restaurant in Laguiole (central France) and other establishments.

Le Suquet held three Michelin stars until 2018, when it was removed from the prestigious guide at the request of Sébastien Bras, who had taken the reins ten years earlier, because he wanted to be “freer and less pressure”.

Calderón, who in 2010 had been selected sommelier of the year by Le Chef magazine, has been in charge of the wine selection for the new Bras family restaurant in the Pinault Collection in Paris.

Brilliant for its simplicity and finesse, Calderón explained to AFP at the opening of this restaurant in May that most of the bottles were of a single grape variety, “wines at affordable prices and easy to interpret.”

Label drinkers will be confused. Here are our producers and acquaintances are in the background, “he said.

The Les Grandes Tables du Monde association recognized as the best restaurateur in the world the French chef Daniel Boulud from the Daniel establishment, established in New York for almost 30 years. And the award for best pastry chef went to the Italian Giuseppe Amato, from the La Pergola restaurant in Rome, with three Michelin stars.