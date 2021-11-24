Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter’s TikTok account suspended for violating application regulations

The daughter of Kourtney kardashian and Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, had a secret account on TikTok, and was suspended for violating one of the rules and regulations to use the application.

The popular short video platform made it a rule that the minimum age that its users must be to create an account in the application is 13 years old, so Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter had to lie about her date of birth.

The account of Penelope Disick, who is 9 years old, and whose username was @ blah445087, in the biography section had the following written: “Kourtney-Penelope” in addition to “account managed by an adult”.

How did TikTok find out about the account?

If the account was secret, the question remains as to how the platform administrators found out about it, since the account was not in the public domain.

But apparently, the press managed to find the account, and after some sites published the TikTok user of Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, many people began to follow her.

And to add fuel to the fire, a popular podcast host, Amanda Hirsch, through her Instagram account, which has accumulated more than 400,000 followers, shared videos and images of Penelope Disick from her alleged Tiktok account in her stories.

The podcast host wrote in her story: “Wait, is this really Pinop’s tiktok? How sweet!!!!!”. Which evidently brought much more attention to Penelope Disick’s account.

After learning that after its publication, the account of “Pinop” was suspended, as Amanda Hirsch affectionately referred to Kourtney’s daughter, she apologized for having shared some of her videos and photographs on her account.

The videos and images Penelope uploaded to her TikTok account date back to mid-October, so it was only a few weeks old. For her part, Kourtney has not confirmed anything about her daughter’s account, in fact she has never mentioned that she has a TikTok account on any other social network.

Kourtney Kadashian would have deleted the Instagram and TikTok accounts that her son Mason would have opened last year

According to Mason Disick, son of Kourtney Kardashian and also Scott Disick (remember that the couple have 3 children, and share custody), his mother would have deleted his social networks, where he had accumulated a large number of followers, for being too young.

11-year-old Mason would have mentioned that he wanted to go viral on social media and would have almost succeeded if it weren’t for the fact that his mother deleted his Instagram and TikTok accounts last year.

However, it appears that Penelope’s TikTok account had the approval of the mother. But, we emphasize that Kourtney Kardashian has not yet confirmed that the account was indeed managed by her daughter.

The last video that Kourtney’s daughter published was one that she shared on her Instagram stories, where she said: “my sous-chef”, since in the video you could see both of them preparing hot chocolate. Apparently that was the type of content that Penelope Disick wanted to create, as she posted another video preparing some mac and cheese while Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Chritsmas Is You” played in the background.

