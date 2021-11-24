Kourtney Kardashian has a perfect date with Travis Barker

The star of the television show “The Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, Kourtney Kardashian, once again showed off the good personal moment that she lives next to her rocker fiance, Travis Barker. The couple, who announced their upcoming wedding after a year of relationship, had a romantic getaway to one of their favorite places, Los Cabos de San Lucas, in Mexico.

In his Instagram account, he showed several family images while taking a horseback ride in front of the sea. Her children Penelope and Reing appeared in the photos making faces with their mother, who wore an outfit with a black minishot and a flower-patterned blouse, very beach-style.

Kourtney Kardashian also showed off her statuesque figure at 41. To do this, she posed in front of the mirror with a tiny bikini in the middle of a luxurious room with two makeup mirrors. “The romantic,” he wrote next to the gallery of images where he also showed a delicious menu for breakfast in front of the sea, also postcards of the pool and finally a red rose on his bed.

Travis Barker does not miss an opportunity to show his love for his fiancée, to whom he presented the coveted ring in a romantic ceremony held just in front of the sea in Montecito, California, one of the couple’s favorite places. On this new getaway, the Blink-182 drummer preferred a quiet evening that included classic Christmas movies and fireworks.

“The best night of my life,” the musician posted in a series of images on his Instagram. Both also posed between kisses and hugs. The trip also served to celebrate the musician’s 46th birthday, a date that Kourtney took the opportunity to dedicate a few words to her lover. “I love you more than anything, my favorite above all. Happy Birthday my baby”.

He replied: You are my dream come true, my soul mate, my everything, I love you ”. The couple has been more in love than ever, in the middle of the preparations for their wedding, one of the most anticipated events for 2022.

Mexico is one of the favorite destinations of the Kardashian Jenner clan. Kim Kardashian has confessed to being addicted to local food and even creating her own version of vegan Mexican tacos, while her sister Kendall was inspired by this location to create her own brand of tequila, 818, with which she has had success in several countries.