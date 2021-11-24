Khiron and Tec’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences launch second edition of the online medical cannabis course

Monterrey NL- In April 2020, Khiron Life Sciences Corp., a global cannabis company that seeks to improve people’s quality of life, signed an agreement with the TecSalud School of Medicine and Health Sciences (EMCS) TecSalud del Tecnológico de Monterrey, to educate through virtual classes on medical cannabis. This year and taking into account the positive impact and the acceptance that said agreement had by both parties, the second edition of the International Course on Medicinal Cannabis will be held, which has new clinical cases.

With this, Khiron and the EMCS reaffirm their commitment to the training of health professionals to promote the ethical, safe and responsible prescription of cannabis-based medicines, whose efficacy and safety are always supported by scientific evidence and our clinical experience.

The company will enroll a group of doctors in the first phase, which begins on December 1, and the Tec, through the School of Medicine and Health Sciences, will open a call for enrollment to all health professionals who are interested in participating. Through this alliance, Khiron consolidates itself as one of the leading companies in the transfer of technical and scientific knowledge based on evidence for the understanding and application of cannabinoid therapies in the region.

“In the current situation, the development of virtual continuing medical education programs with high scientific content is essential to continue promoting knowledge and academic training on medical cannabis among health professionals. Our medical education strategy and the relationship with the Tecnológico de Monterrey in Mexico, strengthens our objective to provide ethical, legal and above all safe prescriptions ”, highlights Rodrigo Durán, vice president of the Pharma Latam unit of the company.

EMCS, considered the only private Mexican school in the QS World University Ranking by subject – Medicine, will begin the online courses of the medical cannabis program on December 1.

During this period, different expert health professionals will be presented, as well as analyzes of the different regulatory frameworks, clinical evidence (collection of real cases from Zerenia Clinic patients) and existing research, practical cases and recommendations to meet the needs from the patients.

“In this second edition, the agenda includes a greater load of practical cases based on clinical experiences with real patients suffering from chronic pain of multiple etiology, neurological or psychiatric disorders, or particularly sensitive populations such as the elderly. The clinical experience and real-world evidence that we are accumulating through the use of these products represents the best source of information available to us to educate and train a new generation of physicians in the use of this unique therapeutic tool ”, he adds. Guillermo Moreno Sanz, Scientific Director of Khiron.

“As a leading university in Mexico, we have the responsibility to provide the highest educational level to our population of physicians, including the different specialties. In the emerging field of medical cannabis, the partnership with Khiron represents an opportunity to do this in an informed manner, in an evidence-based environment that will raise awareness among healthcare professionals in Latin America, and prepare them to deliver greater options in the treatment of patients ”, adds Gabriela Villarreal Levy, MD, MPH and associate dean of Continuing Medical Education of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences, TecSalud del Tecnológico de Monterrey.

To register for the course, health professionals may do so before November 30 of this year through the following payment link: https://midesarrollotec.mx/registro/B65RjjkA

