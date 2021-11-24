Keanu Reeves wants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

After a year of absence caused by the pandemic, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is picking up pace again after the premieres of Black widow, Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and soon, Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, the uncertainty of which actors will join the hit universe is always kept alive. Even more so when people as popular as himself Keanu reeves raise your hand.

We have heard rumors about the possible addition of Keanu Reeves to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years. However, it is also true that, for the moment, there is nothing official I confirm it 100%. Despite the above, the aforementioned actor, who will soon return to the big screen with the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections, has shown interest in joining the Marvel movies.

In an interview with Esquire, Keanu Reeves was sincere and made no secret of his desire to, one day, step into the feet of a Marvel character. “It would be an honor [unirse al Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel]. There are some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they are doing something that no one has ever done before. It is special in terms of scale, ambition and production. So it would be great to be a part of that, “he said.

Obviously, for the above to happen, there must be interest from various parties. Fortunately, Kevin Feige, director of Marvel Studios, had already expressed his intention that Reeves work with them. “We talk to him in almost every movie we make. I don’t know when, if or ever he will join the MCU, but we want to find the right way to do it“, declared the manager in mid-2019.

It is certainly a big step for the Beirut born to be willing to accept a role. Also, lately Marvel has been open to accepting the participation of widely popular actors. Harry Styles, despite the fact that his career is consolidated in the world of music, he debuted as Starfox in the first post-credit scene of Eternals. So it seems like it’s a matter of time to see the acclaimed Keanu Reeves in Marvel movies.