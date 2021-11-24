Keanu Reeves says he would like to return as John Constantine

Constantine – 46% is a Keanu Reeves movie that everyone remembers. Although at the time it was not able to obtain good comments from the critics, over time it has won the affection of the spectators and it stands out well above several of the more recent films of the genre. During a new interview with Esquire, Reeves He talks about the occult detective again and assures that he would love to return to the role. Of course this is not the first time, so we can be sure that he has a huge fondness for the role.

Constantine, a 2005 film, tells the story of the irreverent supernatural detective, who has literally gone to hell and back to investigate the case of a twin girl who has a lot to say. That tape was not so well received at the time but time has been kind to it. With the resurgence of Keanu In 2019, there are not a few fans who want to see him return to the role of John, he himself is excited about the idea. Here his new statements:

I love playing Constantine. John Constantine. I have played many Johns. How many Johns have I done? I don’t even know. I think there are more than ten. But anyway, I would love the opportunity to play Constantine again.

Constantine is based on Hellblazer, cartoon born in 1988 from the mind of Alan Moore and Stephen R. Bissette. John Constantine is its protagonist, a magician and exorcist who lives in a world immersed in magic and the paranormal. The character is an alcoholic and a smoker who only works for his survival, but who does not reject the idea of ​​meddling with forces beyond normal to save the day. In 2014 we had a series of Constantine starring Matt Ryan and was well received by the public, unfortunately it did not go beyond the first season. It is available on HBO Max.

Keanu reeves He is a Hollywood superstar who from a very young age was sure of the professional path that he would follow in his life, because as a teenager he told his mother that he would be an actor and she agreed. Throughout his career, Keanu has been involved in numerous productions, several of which are regarded as majestic works of worship. At almost 56 years old, the good Reeves has given us incredible characters and among them John Constantine stands out, regardless of the differences that exist with respect to the comic. Will we see him return?

Among his many interpretations, John Wick also stands out, the master murderer of the story that began in 2014 with Another Day To Kill – 85% and that since then has caused a sensation among the public. The festival of excessive violence, presented by Keanu Reeves well trained in hand combat and handling of weapons, has exerted a surprising enchantment among the actor’s fans. Perhaps the creators of the franchise did not think to go that far with the brand, but the success obtained has already assured us a fourth and fifth installment.

The next movie from Keanu reeves is Matrix Resurrections, a sequel that promises to be different from what we have already seen. The first reviews of the film assure that it will divide the critics but we will have to wait a little longer to find out. It opens in theaters on December 22, will it stand out with an above-average box office? Some are convinced that it will become one of the highest grossing films of 2021, but its competition with Spider-Man: No Road Home could make things difficult for him.

