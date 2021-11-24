Keanu Reeves realizes he is married to Winona Ryder due to a mistake in ‘Dracula’

Actor Keanu Reeves has recently joked about his possible legal marriage to Winona Ryder. They both coincided in the movie Dracula where they played two lovers. It turns out that in one of the scenes the actors celebrated a wedding that was done in a real way and now the protagonist of the saga John wick maintains that he and Winona Ryder are married.

In a statement, the actor of Matrix confesses that the link that was held in the film Dracula Directed by Francis Ford Coppola in 1992 it was real. The couple played lovers who eventually married in a ceremony led by a royal priest. Now, the actor jokes that “technically” he is married to the actress from Stranger things also in real life.

“We did a full shot of a marriage ceremony with royal priests,” Reeves says in an interview with Esquire. He also states that the people who were in that shoot agree that this hypothesis could be true. “Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we’re married in God’s eyes,” Reeves says. According to the actor, in that scene, Francis Ford Coppola used a real Romanian priest. During the filming of the scene, the priest performed the same procedure of a royal wedding.



A few years ago, the director of the film also spoke of this curious moment. “This is quite authentic and I think it is very beautiful, because we really did the ceremony and we had the priest doing the ceremony,” Coppola said to The Guardn in 2018. “So in a sense, when we all finished, we realized that Keanu and Winona are really married as a result of this scene and this ceremony,” commented the director in that interview.

Ryder and Keeves have been friends for decades and have starred together in movies like A Scanner Darkly, The Private Lives of Pippa Lee or My ex’s wedding (Destination Wedding) among other.