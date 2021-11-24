Keanu Reeves Confirms He Would Love To Play Constantine Again | Famous
Keanu reeves He has a kind of second wind in Hollywood, with starring roles in films like in the ‘John Wick’ saga that in 2022 premieres its fourth part, ‘Toy-Story 4’ and his return as Neo in the next ‘Matrix Resurrections’.
Just as in the fourth ‘Matrix’ movie, where Keanu returns to the role that catapulted him to stardom after more than 16 years, he also says he is open to reliving another of his characters from the past.
Keanu Reeves as John Constantine
When film adaptations of comics weren’t today’s blockbusters, in 2005 Reeves and the director Francis Lawrence adapted the ‘Hellblazer’ comics from DC and Vertigo.
The film ‘Constantine’ was received divided by critics, the general public and fans of the comic. At the box office it grossed about $ 230 million, had an estimated budget of $ 100 million, not counting promotion and distribution expenses, so plans for a sequel were frozen.
Keanu’s Possible Return as Constantine
Years later, plans for a possible sequel have come to light and in a recent interview with Esquire, Reeves answered about the possibility of reinterpreting the exorcist John Constantine, in addition to remarking how in his career he has played the role of many characters called John. .
“I love playing Constantine. John Constantine. I’ve done a lot of Johns. How many Johns have I played? I don’t even know. I think it’s more than ten. But anyway, I’d love the chance to play him, be Constantine again. “.
Over the years the film has been more appreciated, leaving behind the initial criticism, as the character was changed from a blond English man to an American with black hair. And with the acceptance, rumors about a new installment have also grown.
Rumors of a sequel about the DC character had resurfaced last year when the actor Peter stormare, who plays Lucifer in the film, had stated on his Instagram that the second installment was in development.
In July 2020 the director Francis Lawrence He told SlashFilm that he has talked to Keanu for years in order to make the movie, but they are waiting for the moment to be right and things to settle down.
The character currently does not have a live action representation, after actor Matt Ryan stopped playing the role of John Constantine in 2021.