Katy Perry’s beach day, Becky G’s night out: celebrities in one click

Workday. Emily Ratajkowski participated in a Rihanna event on the streets of Los Angeles: the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 parade. To do this, she wore a metallic purple bikini (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Demi Moore enjoyed a day outdoors with a friend in Venice. They were photographed when they got to the yacht on which they rode. The actress wore a patterned outfit and a white jacket that she combined with her leather wallet and sandals

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were photographed when the musician arrived at his home in Coral Gables. The artist, meanwhile, was waiting for him accompanied by her sister. She wore black transparent pants and a bikini, while he wore a jean, white jumpsuit and backpack

Olivia Culpo was photographed leaving a private West Hollywood salon where she took a Pilates class. She wore a sporty set of bikers and a black top, along with a jacket

Beach’s day. Katy Perry enjoyed Santa Barbara with her sister, daughter, and dog. The actress wore striped pants and a scarf with which she covered her arms and chest, and she also wore a hat. All in order to protect yourself from the sun

Entertaining night. Becky G went to lunch with a friend at the exclusive Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood. He wore pants with different colors of jean and a plaid scarf that he used as a T-shirt

Melanie Griffith was photographed leaving a Los Angeles gym. The actress wore a sporty set of leggings and a muscular black with an open white shirt

Kendall Jenner was photographed getting out of her new sports car as she went for a drive through the streets of Beverly Hills. She tried to go unnoticed wearing a cap and mask and wore a sporty set of black leggings and a gray T-shirt

Justin Bieber wore a super colorful look during a training day. The singer went out to do sports on the streets of Los Angeles and wore blue pants, a gray T-shirt and wore a multicolored fleece jumpsuit tied to his waist

Katie Holmes was discovered by the local press while walking through New York. The actress tried to go unnoticed taking advantage of the use of the mask and added sunglasses. He wore a black jogging suit and a white T-shirt

