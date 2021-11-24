Katy Perry reveals her daughter Daisy Dove’s favorite Spanish word, and is touching

Katy Perry reveals what her daughter Daisy Dove’s favorite Spanish word is, and she is touched. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

This has definitely been the week of Katy Perry, who in addition to starring on the cover of Variety magazine, was considered one of the women of power today, during an event held by the magazine. It was precisely there when the interpreter of Fireworks and I Kissed a Girl opened her heart and revealed what her daughter’s favorite Spanish word is Daisy dove, barely a year old.

Without a doubt, motherhood has completely changed the life of the singer originally from Santa Barbara, California, Katy Perry, as well as her fiancé, the British actor Orlando Bloom, who look extremely in love with their little girl Daisy dove bloom and they are excited about every stage of their life.

On August 26, the little girl turned one year old, and Katy Perry revealed that she already says some words, one of them was very unique, so much so that even her mother is amazed, because it is in Spanish.

Through an interview on the red carpet of the event, the beautiful interpreter of Roar and Hot n ‘cold revealed that his daughter has a huge fascination for cats. The funny thing about it is that he uses his Spanish translation to refer to them and other people, whom he greets all the time with a “Hi, gato”.

“She is unique, I am very happy. She thinks everything is a cat, she says ‘hi, cat’, she says ‘hi, cat’. When a person walks by, they say ‘hi, cat’, I don’t know why. She is very fascinated with cats, which is fine. In fact, people who love my music call themselves KatyCat, but she (Daisy) doesn’t know anything about it, ”said the 36-year-old famous.

Katy Perry she wore an incredible purple pompous dress from Schiaparelli’s Fall-Winter 2021-2022 collection during the event, with which she looked like a cute and sweet cotton candy.

Right there, she took the opportunity to talk about the incredible experience that motherhood has brought her, which she qualifies as the most selfless love she has felt in her entire life, ensuring that the most important thing for her is the happiness of her daughter.

Definitely, Katy Perry She has proven to be, in addition to being a great and talented artist, an excellent mother and a great sentimental partner, so her fiancé, the actor from the Pirates of the Caribbean and The Lord of the Rings saga, did not hesitate to recognize the great woman who has as a partner, with a loving message that captivated and touched on social networks.