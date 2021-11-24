Karim Benzema: the Real Madrid star is found guilty in the case of extortion with a sex video against his partner Mathieu Valbuena

Drafting

Footballer Karim Benzema was found guilty on Wednesday of conspiring to blackmail his French teammate Mathieu Valbuena with the publication of a video with sexual content.

A judge imposed on the Real Madrid striker a penalty of one year in prison suspended and ordered him to pay one penalty fee of 75,000 euros (about US $ 84,000).

Benzema, 33, was one of five people prosecuted last month for the attempt to extort Valbuena.

The case was a scandal in the world of soccer in France and both players lost their calls to the national team in 2015 (although Benzema returned this year).

Lawyers for Benzema, who has always denied the allegations, said they will appeal the sentence.

How was the extortion?

The case dates back to 2015, when according to prosecutors, Benzema acted as an intermediary for the extortionists to make a profit.

Valbuena, now 37, asked a Marseille man, Axel Angot, to move the contents of his mobile phone to a new device.

Angot found sexual content on the device and with two other men accused in the case, Mustapha Zouaoui and Younes Houass, they threatened the footballer with making the video public.

When Valbuena went to the police, the authorities mounted an operation that involved an undercover agent.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Mathieu Valbuena and Karim Benzema (right) played together for the national team until the case in 2015.

Prosecutors said another was involved in the scam, Karim Zenati, a childhood friend of Benzema, who asked the footballer to act as a “go-between” in the scheme.

Benzema said he had simply tried to help his teammate get rid of the video, warning him: “Be careful Math, they are very, very dangerous bullies.”

He then offered to put him in touch with someone he could trust, his friend Zenati.

The police were already listening to his phone calls and recorded Benzema telling his friend: “He’s not taking us seriously”.

Valbuena said she had never considered handing over money to stop the video from being released.

“I knew that if that video was released it would complicate things with the French team,” he admitted.

Benzema’s defense

Benzema has since assured that I was just trying to help Valbuena get rid of the video compromising.

“Our reaction is ultimately one of anger towards this judgment which is perfectly contradictory,” said the footballer’s lawyer, Sylvain Cormier, announcing that they will appeal the verdict.

When pronouncing the verdict, the judge assured that Benzema had “personally implicated, by means of subterfuge and lies, to convince his partner to submit to blackmail.”

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Benzema returned to the French national team this year.

Four of the co-defendants they were also found guilty this Wednesday. They were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 18 months suspended, up to two and a half years in prison.

Benzema unexpectedly returned to the French national team last May, almost six years after being sidelined in this case.

Since being called up by French coach Didier Deschamps, Benzema has scored nine goals in 13 games for his country.

He has also scored 10 goals this season for his club, Real Madrid, which has yet to comment on the verdict.

For his performances on the pitch, Benzema was named candidate for the Ballon d’Or for the best footballer of the year, which will be released next week.