Karim Benzema: the Real Madrid star is found guilty in the case of extortion with a sex video against his partner Mathieu Valbuena

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
37

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Karim Benzema

Image source, Getty Images

Footballer Karim Benzema was found guilty on Wednesday of conspiring to blackmail his French teammate Mathieu Valbuena with the publication of a video with sexual content.

A judge imposed on the Real Madrid striker a penalty of one year in prison suspended and ordered him to pay one penalty fee of 75,000 euros (about US $ 84,000).

Benzema, 33, was one of five people prosecuted last month for the attempt to extort Valbuena.

The case was a scandal in the world of soccer in France and both players lost their calls to the national team in 2015 (although Benzema returned this year).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here