Jurassic World Dominion “The Prologue”

“Jurassic World: Dominion”, the new installment of Universal Pictures’ dinosaur franchise, released its first five minutes known as “The Prologue”, where it is reconfirmed that humanity will not be safe with dinosaurs living among us.

The film begins with a trip to the past, more precisely 65 million years ago, witnessing the era in which dinosaurs ruled the Earth. There a mosquito appears feeding on the blood of a sauropod, winking at what was the beginning of the entire Jurassic Park saga.

Following the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this new adventure film introduces a world where captive-raised dinosaurs are no longer confined and isolated on the islands known as The Five Deaths. They are now free on the mainland, and can roam freely among human populations, which will undoubtedly have devastating consequences.

As Universal points out in a statement, this brief preview “serves as a starting point for the new installment of the saga, which will hit theaters in June 2022, and is original content that will not be included in the film’s footage. “.

The new film will be directed by Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World), starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, while bringing back Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern. His beloved characters from “Alan Grant”, “Ian Malcolm” and “Ellie Sattler” will meet for the first time after the first film, being the most attractive factor among fans of the franchise, the one that was born in 1993 with “Jurassic Park “by Steven Spielberg, based on the homonymous novel by Michael Crichton.

The movies of the Jurassic Park universe have only allowed us to observe dinosaurs in “controlled” environments in the present. For this reason, it is interesting that Colin Trevorrow, director of Jurassic World: Dominion, is exploring the idea of ​​going back in time to the Jurassic. In fact, he himself explains why to Entertainment Weekly:

“Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to see dinosaurs in their natural habitat. It may have taken a few decades, but with a little help from ILM, Universal and Amblin, it finally happened. This preview is just a glimpse of the movie we made. It’s an epic celebration of all that Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton created, and I can’t wait to share it with the world next summer. “(NA)