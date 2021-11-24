Julia Roberts uses olive oil in her nail beauty routine

The protagonist of Pretty Woman, Julia Roberts. Stefanie Keenan.

Repeat exactly the same procedure when it comes to the face, only in that case try that the water is warm and give yourself a gentle massage for a few minutes before removing. For some impact feet, what you do is apply a few drops of oil pure extra virgin olive and then she keeps an old pair of socks on overnight. Buying one that is natural and of good quality is key to having better results.

Why is olive oil beneficial?

The olive oil has properties that help retain water on the skin, this makes it stay luminous, hydrated and rejuvenated. It is rich in vital antioxidants that prevent damage caused by the sun and ultraviolet radiation, so if you apply it to the face it can be of great help to prevent the premature aging, as well as signs of irritation or redness.

It also has essential amino acids and polyphenols, substances with anti-inflammatory properties. Compared to other types of fats and oils, it is characterized by having a high concentration of squalene, the star ingredient for nourishing skin, hair, eyelashes and nail cuticles. It also contains omega 9, vitamin A, C, E and K.

For its ability to fight bacteria It is also suitable for those with acne prone skin, in addition to helping wound healing in a short time. However, before using it on any part of the body it is recommended that you do a test on another part of the body, such as the back of the hand or arm, to ensure that you will not have allergic reactions. It is unlikely, since it is recommended for sensitive skin, but it will always be better to do it even with all the new products we buy.