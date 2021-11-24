Julia Roberts’ beauty tip to rejuvenate the face

Olive oil is one of the most popular natural ingredients in the beauty world and is a favorite of Julia Roberts.

Julia Roberts She is one of the most beautiful celebrities in Hollywood and not for nothing is known as the “Pretty Woman”. In an interview for an international medium, Julia Roberts revealed his trick of beauty favorite and in which he uses a kitchen ingredient: the olive oil.

So if you want to have skin just as shiny as Julia Roberts, here we will tell you how the actress uses the olive oil in his routine of beauty. Remember that, although it is a natural ingredient and has benefits for your skin, it is important that you consult a dermatologist beforehand.

The olive oil It is one of the most used natural ingredients in the products of beauty, as it offers multiple benefits for the skin, since it contains vitamins A, D, E and K. These nutrients make the olive oil have benefits such as:

Nourish and hydrate the skin

Eliminate fine lines and wrinkles

Repair skin tissues

Lighten stains

The trick of beauty with olive oil by Julia Roberts a few years ago, Julia Roberts shared in an international medium his trick of beauty favorite, which has as protagonist olive oil.

The medium ensures that Julia Roberts apply a few drops of olive oil in your hands and add a little water to create an emulsion. Finally, the actress performs a facial massage and, although it does not clarify if she rinses the oil at the end, it is recommended to remove any oiliness with plenty of water to avoid clogging the pores.

As you will see, the trick of beauty from Julia Roberts It is extremely easy and inexpensive, so you can easily apply it in your routine beautyWell, surely you have olive oil in your house. Did you know that the olive oil had so many benefits for your skin?

It may interest you: Zucchini with pork meat