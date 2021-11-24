José Juan Macías prepares suitcases to leave Getafe: Will Chivas be his destination?

Time is running out for the forward emerged from the Chivas from Guadalajara, JI said Juan Macías and his future seems increasingly uncertain, because the few opportunities he has received from the technician Quique Sánchez Flores in Getafe in Spain They cast doubt on their permanence for the second part of the season, since the urgency of the Madrid team is to seek reinforcements to try to save themselves from relegation.

Since Sánchez Flores assumed the position of technical director after the cessation of Michel Gonzalez, the attacker of the Sacred Flock has been left with the desire to collaborate with the team Azulón to try to get good results, but the reality is that he has not been taken into account and is a fifth option in his team’s offense.

Before it, Macías adds just 200 minutes, no goals and no assists so far, in addition to being injured during three games in which he was not summoned, due to a muscle problem with a fibrillar tear, for which his stay in Spain has been more than disappointing, because the opportunities have been few.

Getafe would get rid of Macías to reinforce itself

Although there is no certainty about what will happen to the Chivas youth squad, information from Marca Claro states that the possibility that Getafe concludes with the loan in January, six months ahead of schedule, to open a foreign position that contributes to the hiring of a footballer that has the confidence of the Spanish strategist.

“JJ’s situation has become more critical because he has not scored any goals in LaLiga, he had very few balls and almost no opportunities to prove something. Now, with his recovery, he will try to fight with the few minutes that he has to try to convince his strategist, although the rumors about his possible departure in January have also given much to talk about ”, It was a bit of what is published on the aforementioned portal. Does your future point to Chivas?