Jonathan Rodríguez leaves Cruz Azul and surprised Juan Reynoso Guzmán

Jonathan Rodríguez is one of the players designated to leave Cruz Azul and already has a new destination.

November 23, 2021 18:56

Jonathan Rodríguez did not manage to close a good participation in the 2021 Apertura Tournament with Cruz Azul after the defeat against Rayados de Monterrey 4-1 in the play-off, although that did not prevent other clubs from posing their interest in his card.

Little head He is experiencing a moment of football weakness in which he failed to stand out in Juan Reynoso’s tactical scheme this season, which earned him a substitute in the playoff match.

However, this situation did not prevent other clubs from turning their attention to the Uruguayan striker for the following season to hire him and leave money in the club’s coffers.

According to reports from the press in Mexico and the United States, Jonathan Rodríguez entered the orbit of interest of one of the franchises of the American tournament, although at the moment the name was not revealed.

In the previous transfer market, Little head He was also close to leaving for $ 10 million to soccer in China and was even close to arriving in Qatar, although at the moment the probability had not been thought about.

Jonathan Rodríguez is the designated footballer to leave in the next transfer market waiting to leave money in the club’s coffers and have a new destination.