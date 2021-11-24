Johnny Depp. This is the movie he shot in Mexico with Salma Hayek

Throughout his career Johnny Depp has stood out for his versatility to play various characters, which have even become part of popular culture like The Young Scissorhands or the intrepid and cheeky Jack Sparrow, but It was in the early 2000s that the actor worked on the movie that was shot in Mexico.

In 2003 the film was released Once Upon a Time in Mexico, which was directed by Robert Rodríguez, director who has stood out for his work in films like Mini spies, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, Alita, among other.

This film brought together a great cast including Antonio Banderas who plays El Mariachi, the main character in the story; Also participating in the film are Willem Dafoe, Pedro Armendariz Jr, Salma Hayek, as well as Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp played Sheldon Sands, who is a CIA agent who catches El Mariachi, a murderer who has left his life behind his crimes and lives peacefully in a small town.

Although El Mariachi is the main character, Sheldon Sands will become relevant in the story, since it is thanks to him that he has a whole plan for the film to develop and we can see other artists who also appeared in said production.

Definitely, Once Upon A Time in Mexico not only managed to reunite Johnny Depp with Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek, but also in the film Figures such as Danny Trejo, Rubén Blades, as well as Enrique Iglesias participated.

Something to highlight about this film is that it shows one of the most important traditions in Mexico: the day of the dead. And if that was not enough, Most of the film was recorded in our country in places like Querétaro, San Miguel de Allende, the city of Guanajuato, as well as San Felipe Torres Mochas.

Once Upon A Time in Mexico It is the third film in the El Mariachi trilogy, which was Robert Rodíguez’s debut film. which was released in 1992. The second part was Pistolero, which reached the big screen in 1995, in which Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek participated, who in the last installment returned to play El Mariachi and Carolina, respectively.

PJG