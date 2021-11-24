Joel Coen prepares a Macbeth adaptation with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

Denzel Washington / Joel Coen / Frances McDormand (Photo: Mingle Media TV)

Joel coen it is thrown for the first time only in the direction. The film, which has been talked about for some time, is titled The Tragedy of Macbeth and is based on Shakespeare’s tragedy.

After working for years side by side with his brother Ethan, this will be a unique piece in which we will see how it differs from the successful formula with him. The film will star Denzel Washington and the inevitable Frances McDormand, also the director’s wife. With the production of A24, the outlook is nothing but promising.

Washington was challenged to step into Macbeth’s shoes, while McDormand took on the role of Lady Macbeth. Other actors who are part of the cast are Brendan gleeson like King Duncan and Corey hawkins like Macduff.

As commented by the dressing room Mary zophres, the film was shot entirely in black and white. Zophres has worked with the brothers a number of times, but admits that working without Ethan has been “decidedly different.”

For his part, Joel himself anticipated that The Tragedy of Macbeth will be a thriller: “I think that’s something that I’ve always felt watching the play and also something that became clearer and more interesting to me when I was getting in and doing the adaptation. It’s interesting how Shakespeare pre-imagined certain tropes in the American thriller and crime literature that were common in the early part of the 20th century. Furthermore, it is a time-trial thriller, because for the marriage it is an element of the story, developing it as a thriller and putting a very specific time pressure ” .

McDormand, a fetish actress of the Coen films, also gave her point of view on this play that addresses the well-known story of Shakespeare although with artistic and conceptual licenses: “In Joel’s adaptation, we are exploring the age of the characters and in our adaptation Macbeths are older, both Denzel and I are older than what is often interpreted as Macbeths. We are postmenopausal, not of childbearing age. So that puts pressure on their ambition to have the crown. I think the most important distinction is that it is his last chance for a moment of glory. The true brilliance of Joel’s adaptation is that Lady Macbeth has never had a child, after many pregnancies and perhaps children born who have died of fetuses or very young, makes sense of the title because it’s really her personal tragedy, fueling her ambition to push her husband to take the crown.Focusing the story on a couple in their sixties adds the tension and urgency that their time is running out. “