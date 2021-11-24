Jessica Chastain’s style

Who is it?

Jessica Chastain was born on March 24, 1977 in California and Biscayan blood runs through her veins thanks to her father, and rock musician Michael Monasterio, with whom she has no relationship after he abandoned her and her mother. Her parents were teenagers when she was born; in fact, Chastain is reluctant to speak publicly about her family past. Her mother separated from Monasterio and has said that no father is listed on her birth certificate. When she was only 9 years old, she began practicing ballet and shortly after enrolled in a theater company specialized in Shakespeare and graduated in Dramatic Art in New York. After several years dedicated to the theater and without much luck in the cinema (“a couple of times they asked me to dye my hair blonde and I refused,” he confessed), his media explosion came in 2011, the year in which he simultaneously premiered until seven films, including Take Shelter, The Tree of Life and Maids and ladies, a role for which she received her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Since then, Chastain’s career has become one of the most interesting in Hollywood, alternating large projects with independent films, and is one of the most committed to equal pay in jobs, in fact he has rejected offers which he considered unfair.

Why is everyone talking about her now?

Because she won the Silver Shell for Best Leading Performance at the last San Sebastian Festival, an award she shared with Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl. Jessica Chastain wasted sympathy and closeness in Donostia, where she presented Tammy Faye’s eyes, a feature film by Michael Showalter starring and produced by the American diva.

Personal life

Her partner is the Italian Gian Luca Passi De Preposulo (born 1982), an executive of the Moncler clothing company, with whom she has been married since 2013 and with whom she married in 2017. A year later, her daughter Giulietta was born. Chastain is a declared vegan and very reserved in short distances. In her spare time she tries to live as far away as possible from the glamor of the industry.

Do you have a stylist?

Behind all the hypnotic looks that she wore in San Sebastián is Elizabeth Stewart, one of the most famous stylists among the celebrities international Chastain is faithful to this fashion professional, who is also used by other actresses such as Elizabeth Olsen, Amanda Seyfried and Cate Blanchett. One of the distinguishing characteristics of Stewart is that he does not disguise the women he advises, so they tend to be very faithful to his prescriptions.

How is your style?

She is one of the most feminine and sophisticated actresses on the international scene and does not usually leave low the bar every time she appears on a red carpet. Tread on safety, with correct styles that do not give the note for eccentricity, but they do stand out in elegance. And she is well advanced thanks to her natural beauty and her long red hair.

Your best ‘look’?

We could choose any of the ones that he wore last September in San Sebastián, since they were all impeccable. Perhaps we will choose the one that Maria Cristina wore upon arrival at the hotel, a babydoll dress with a gold beaded neckline and details on the sleeves, signed by Zuhair Murad (pictured). In addition, she was wearing metallic leather stilettos from Christian Louboutin. The only jewel she wore her engagement ring, a solitaire that her husband gave her.

Jessica Chastain, posing in Zinemaldia.

And for the day?

On the very few occasions in which she is seen, it is found that in her day to day she wears minimalist, comfortable garments in neutral colors, but always under the name of large firms such as YSL or Prada. Not in vain, it has been the image of both houses, starring in different campaigns.

Your fetish garment

Almost anyone in soft, neutral colors.