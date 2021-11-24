Jeremy Renner confirms the existence of a WhatsApp group with all the Avengers

What kind of messages will Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson send each other? Perhaps the best memes of the MCU. And why are we talking about this? Because the protagonist of ‘Hawkeye’ revealed that there is a WhatsApp group of the Avengers.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a part of our movie-goer lives for the last 13 years, and we’ve gotten used to seeing Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson or Chris Evans like successful Hollywood stars. Nevertheless, few times we imagine them creating a WhatsApp group where all the Avengers, sending each other the best memes of the week and 10-minute voice notes. Recently, Jeremy renner confirmed that this exists and, in fact, they share personal experiences, as good friends that they are.

Through an interview with Phase zero, Renner was accompanied by Hailee steinfeld, her co-star in the upcoming Marvel Studios series, which will hit Disney Plus at the end of this month, Hawkeye. When asked jokingly if he was competing with Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth the title as the last original avenger to stay alive on screen, the protagonist of Arctic dogs revealed the existence of a private group on WhatsApp, with all his fellow MCUs!





“Yeah, we’re all very, very good friends, and we don’t really talk much about our work. And that’s also the great thing about being Avengers friends … We talk about our children and, you know, about divorces and marriages and house building, we just talk about our things in life“shared the Californian actor that you will surely remember in Catch you! and Avengers: Endgame.

This moment aroused laughter and Hailee Steinfeld even mentioned that it was crazy to find out about this, since it is rare to imagine the Avengers as … normal people with a cell phone to talk with their friends and catch up on very intimate aspects of their private lives. What would you give to spend just one day in that group?