Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will join their children for Christmas and will also invite Jennifer Garner | Celebs | United States | nnda | nnni | SHOWS

Everything indicates that this 2021 Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck Not only will they receive on December 25 with the children each had in their previous relationships, but also with the ex-wife of the ‘Batman’ actor, Jennifer Garner. Here all the details that are known so far of what will be the Christmas celebration of the couple of the moment in Hollywood.

The last few weeks have been intense for ‘Bennifer’ and they have been separated for work reasons, as she works on the set of the movie “The Mother” for Netflix in Vancouver, Canada and the actor is focused on his new project, “Hypnotic” , which is recorded in Los Angeles and Texas; however, by the end of the year, everything will change.

JLo and Ben will have a family Christmas

December will be a month when Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck they will enjoy your love and the affection of your children. For these celebrations they will not only be with Max and Emme, the little ones that JLo had with Marc Anthony, but also Violet, Samuel and Seraphina, the children of Jennifer garner and the mother is also invited.

“Christmas has to do with children. Despite being totally opposites, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez have come together for children “, revealed a source to ‘Ok Magazine’.

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner together

The decision that Ben affleck One to your current partner and your ex-wife may seem strange to many, but it is thought about the well-being of your children.

“It may sound strange to spend the holidays with her ex-husband’s new girlfriend, but Jennifer doesn’t care what other people think.”added the informant.

Since the ‘Diva from the Bronx’ resumed her relationship after 17 years separated from Ben Affleck, there have been various occasions in which their children have shared privately and publicly. The most recent was on Halloween where they asked for candy and although both actresses are not the best of friends, “they get along.”

“If children can get along, why can’t parents? I doubt you’re ever going to see Jennifer appear in a JLo music video or hang out together at a Versace fashion show. Like the chances of JLo baking cookies with Jennifer before going to book club together is highly unlikely. “added the source.

How did JLo and Ben Affleck get back together?

‘Bennifer’ rejoined in February 2021 after the actor sent him emails while JLo was in the middle of a crisis with Alex Rodríguez. JLo and the former baseball player announced the end of their engagement on April 15. After several weeks of encounters, Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck They made their relationship official on the singer’s 52nd birthday while cruising on a luxurious yacht on the Mediterranean Sea.

They starred in the movie ‘Gigli’ in 2002 where they fell in love. In November they got engaged but postponed their wedding in September 2003, the year in which they debuted together on a red carpet; however, the end of their relationship surprised everyone in January 2004. Then JLo married Marc Anthony in June 2004 and in 2005, the Oscar winner married Jennifer Garner.