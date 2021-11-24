Jennifer Lawrence reveals the two episodes that marked her life: “My trauma exist forever”

Jennifer Lawrence, back to the media spotlight for his role in ‘Don’t look up’ alongside Leonardo Dicaprio and Meryl streep, has given an interview to ‘Vanity Fair’ in which he has confessed two episodes that have marked his life. “My trauma will exist forever,” acknowledges the actress, on the cover of the aforementioned magazine.

Jennifer Lawrence, at the top of her career, is also going through a great personal moment when waiting for her first child with the gallery owner. Cooke Maroney. Thus, she recognizes that in recent times she has been able to enjoy daily routines with her husband, such as going to the supermarket, which were previously unthinkable. “I had no life. So I decided I should go for one,” he says.

Jennifer Lawrence suffered the theft of some intimate photos that went viral

In fact, the actress cannot get two unpleasant moments of her life out of her head, such as when in 2014 her iCloud account was hacked and they began to circulate intimate photos hers. “Anyone can see my naked body without my consent at any time of the day,” he points out. In fact, by then she claimed that she felt as if the entire planet had raped her.

“Me trauma to exist forever “, he assures before explaining that this is the reason why he now tries to protect the privacy of his baby even more. Not even the later arrest of the hacker would alleviate his feeling of helplessness.

However, in 2017 Jennifer Lawrence will suffer another experience perhaps even worse, since her life was in serious risk after a failure in the engine of the plane that transported her from Kentucky to New York forced to carry out a emergency landing with a single engine in Buffalo. “The only thing left in the seat was my skeleton,” he remembers before revealing what his reaction would be in those agonizing minutes.

“We’re all going to die. I started leaving little mental voice messages to family, you know, ‘I’ve had a wonderful life, I’m sorry,” he exposes before adding that rez “to a sort of God“While ambulances and firefighters waited on the track.” I thought, my God, maybe we will survive this? To be a victim of burns, to be painful but maybe we will survive, “he says.

Despite the happy ending, that scare would leave another sequel in the actress, who would feel “guilty” for having made his dog a part of the suffering. “Here’s this little thing that didn’t ask to be a part of any of this,” he would settle.