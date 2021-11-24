Jennifer Lawrence got high … for a scene in her new Netflix movie – The Financier

Netflix prepares to bring to its catalog ‘Don’t look up‘, a comedy with touches of science fiction that brings together personalities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and more. And within what a comedy represents, they could not miss funny anecdotes like the one that stars Lawrence inside the recording set: got real high for a scene.

The above was announced during a press conference offered by Jennifer Lawrence and the director of the tape, Adam McKay, according to information from Yahoo!. In it, they give some details of the filming, such as the fact that the film has approximately 16 minutes of improvised scenes.

However, the data that stole the attention in this conference was’ the drugged ‘that the actress of’The Hunger Games‘during the recording of a scene to fully enter her character, a PhD candidate who, upon learning that an asteroid would impact the Earth, smokes a joint to calm her nerves, something that they had a lot of humor for what it meant.

“You weren’t pregnant. Can I say this? ”McKay mentioned during the talk. “I think so, but no one tells my mother-in-law,” Lawrence said with a touch of sarcasm and in a funny way.

McKay told attendees of the press conference that the 31-year-old actress ‘asked permission’ to smoke a marijuana joint before starting his scene, in which by the way he had to improvise (yes, it was during the 16 minutes of impromptu filming of the film).

“And I answered: ‘sure you can get high‘”The director of the film mentioned quite naturally. “Because my character was getting high in the movie,” interjected Lawrence.

The actress also took advantage of ‘Passengers‘to clarify that at the time she filmed that scene she was not pregnant, because recently (in September) she announced her pregnancy with her husband Cooke Maroney, to avoid any controversy that could arise.

The official synopsis released by Netflix reads as follows: “You have only six months before the asteroid hits, and your mission is to navigate the complicated 24-hour news cycle and get the attention of the social-obsessed public before it’s too late, it’s more comical than they imagined. What do you have to do to make the world turn its head and decide to look up?

Among the cast we can find personalities such as Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley and Cate Blanchett.

‘Do not look up’ opens in theaters on December 10 and on Netflix December 24. We leave you the official trailer, released a week ago.