Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t mind earning less than Leonardo DiCaprio

TO Jennifer Lawrence it does not bother him to earn less than Leonardo Dicaprio. This after it will be revealed that his co-star of ‘Don’t Look Up ‘ he made more money than she did for the project.

At 31 years old, Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most important actresses of Hollywood, with a consolidated career, which has led her to rise with an Oscar award for best actress in 2013.

DON’T LOOK UP (L to R) JENNIFER LAWRENCE as KATE DIBIASKY, LEONARDO DICAPRIO as DR. RANDALL MINDY, ROB MORGAN as DR. CLAYTON “TEDDY” OGLETHROPE. Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX © 2021 (NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX / NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX)

As part of the premiere of his most recent film, ‘Don’t Look Up’ from Netflix, Jennifer Lawrence is sincere when talking about the wage gap that women live in Hollywood with respect to men.

This time, in an interview for Vanity Fair magazine, Actress Jennifer Lawrence commented on having earned more than 531 million pesos for her work in ‘Don’t Look Up’, while Leonardo DiCaprio collected more than 637 million pesos.

DON’T LOOK UP (L to R). Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky, Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy, and Timothée Chalamet as Yule. Cr. Niko Tavernise / Netflix © 2021 (NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX / NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX)

The actress said she felt calm with the treatment she had, since she did not care that they had paid less than Leonardo DiCaprio, ‘Look, Leo has more locker than me. I am extremely lucky and happy with my deal. ‘

In addition, Jennifer Lawrence hinted that this deal was understood by claiming that his partner Leonardo Dicaprio he is a much more profitable actor, ‘Look, Leo brings more box office than me’, he pointed.

Jennifer Lawrence does notice the Hollywood pay gap

Jennifer Lawrence If you notice the wage gap in Hollywood. Although in his own case he had no problems in ‘Don’t Look Up’ where the salary gap is seen in what the actress earned compared to her co-star.

The Oscar winner, Jennifer Lawrence said that it is clear that she notices this salary disparity in women working in the seventh art industry, something he called ‘awkward’.

Jennifer Lawrence (AFP)

‘What I’ve seen, and I’m sure other women in the workforce have seen, too’ Jennifer Lawrence noted when speaking on the subject.