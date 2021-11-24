Jennifer Lawrence defends that Leonardo DiCaprio charges more than her in Don’t look up

MADRID, Nov. 24 (CulturaOcio) –

Jennifer Lawrence has defended that Leonardo Dicaprio, his co-star in the satirical comedy ‘Don’t look up’, earn a salary higher than yours. Oscar winner for ‘The good side of things’ has ruled out that it is a case of wage inequality. “I am more than satisfied with my contract“, has assured.

The controversy has jumped because it has been revealed that DiCaprio’s salary is 20% higher than hers, despite being considered both protagonists of the Adam McKay tape. The interpreter has assured that it has been due to a question of benefits on the card.

“Leo brings more box office than me. I consider myself very lucky and I am satisfied with my salary“, declared the actress in an interview for Vanity Fair, on the occasion of the promotion of the film, that It will hit theaters on December 10 and on the Netflix platform on December 24.

As revealed by Variety, DiCaprio received $ 30 million for the film, compared to $ 25 million for Lawrence., which means that his salary was 20% higher. The protagonist of ‘The Hunger Games’ has highlighted that the situation has been very different from others that he experienced previously, reinforcing that it is a matter of cache.

“In other situations, what I have seen and I am sure that other women in the world of work have also experienced, is that it is extremely uncomfortable to ask about equal pay. And if you question something that seems uneven, they tell you that it is not a sexist disparity, but they are not able to answer what it is exactly“, he exposed.

On ‘Don’t look up’, Lawrence plays Kate Dibiasky, a doctoral student who discovers a comet that threatens to destroy the Earth. With the help of his teacher, played by DiCaprio, both will look for a way to warn humanity that the end is near and they will look for a way to prevent all forms of life from disappearing.

Along with Lawrence and DiCaprio, Adam McKay has created a true artistic ‘dream team’, complete with Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande and Himesh Patel.