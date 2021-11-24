Jennifer Lawrence assured that she will protect the privacy of her baby

If there’s anyone on the showbizz who knows how to take her marriage away from the paparazzi, it’s Jennifer Lawrence, who is an expert at protecting her media privacy and will now do the same for her baby’s. The actress, who speaks very little we know about her personal life, her pregnancy and even how her wedding took place in 2019, spoke in a recent interview about how she wants to protect her family.

So if you were waiting to see a photo of your new baby after he is born or for us to discover his name, you may not be able to do it, since in an interview with Vanity fair, the actress spoke about why she has no plans to reveal her baby to the world in any press interview once he is born or ever.

Jennifer Lawrence has already decided she won’t talk about her baby

A little hint This desire to take her personal life away from the cameras is that, although there have been rumors about her pregnancy since September, the actress did not appear at an official event until November, at the premiere of Don’t Look Up. Jennifer Lawrence knows how to protect your privacy for safety.

“If I was at a dinner party and someone said to me, ‘Oh my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t say, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, psycho. But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as they can, “said the star of Don’t look up to publication. “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome in their existence. And I feel like that starts with not including them in this part of my work. “

This does not mean that she is not living a great moment in her life, quite the opposite: she is choosing for herself and her baby not to share anything about it. She also talked about how nervous it makes her to talk about it and show herself to the public.

“I’m so nervous,” she said. “I haven’t talked to the world in an eternity. And come back now, when I have all these new accessories (referring to her tummy) added to my life that I obviously want to protect… I’m nervous for you. I’m nervous for myself. I’m nervous for the readers! ”

Something that he did reveal in his interview is that his marriage is much more normal than you might imagine. Jennifer revealed that one of the things she loves to do the most with her husband, the art collector Cooke Maroney, is shopping at the supermarket and how it has become an activity with which they both maintain that feeling of “normal life”.

“I really enjoy going to the store with him,” she revealed, adding: “I don’t know why, but it fills me with great joy.” She continued: “I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘Okay, we have this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and do this. ‘

