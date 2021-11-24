Jennifer Aniston uses this ‘low cost’ brush to detangle her hair

Brushing It is a gesture that we do almost mechanically every day, but did you know that it has many benefits for hair health? Experts point out that, in addition to detangling, it achieves smoother and shinier finishes and even faster drying (of course, provided we have the right tools to get the most out of our care products).

The hair cleansing ritual should start with brushing. In addition to eliminating waste, impurities and hair in the fall phase, this gesture helps to remove tangles, give volume and improve the microcirculation of the scalp, the basis of healthy hair. Brushing also helps us to better perceive how our hair really is and decide what care it needs.

It seems easy but, like everything, it has its trick. It is advisable start brushing at the ends, holding the lock from the root thus avoiding sudden jerks. Afterwards, glide the brush gently from medium to ends, and finish brushing from the roots. In addition, experts recommend separating the hair by strands and starting to brush from the back, that is, from the nape of the neck.

But how to choose the right brush? With so many options available, it is more complicated than it may sound. But we just discovered her favorite brush Jennifer Aniston and we know that we are going to include it in our toiletry bags. Because, in the end, her hair is one of the most desired in the world and we always dream of recreating her best hairstyles.

The actress has published a video on her Instagram profile and has shown us her hair routine. Turns out he trusts the brand brush Wet brush that has been specially designed to detangle wet hair without breaking or damaging it.

The key to this brush is in its bristles, distributed in two levels: the longest ones focus on removing knots in a gentle way, while the short ones enhance shine and help eliminate frizz. According to the comments, it is a perfect option to better distribute products and conditioners in the shower, as well as effortlessly detangling hair and, most importantly, no jerks, to reduce the risk of breakage. Long live comfort!

Don’t panic: it is much more affordable than we thought. In fact, it costs only 9.83 euros (you will find it on Amazon) and accumulates 4.7 stars and more than 1,500 ratings.

“My hair is long and thick, and I have broken a lot of brushes in the last few years. But this does not happen to me, since it detangles the hair instantly and leaves it great, “writes a client. “I have very fine hair and I usually fall out a lot when I brush it. But this accessory untangles it easily and quickly, and without breakage, ”says another. “It is, without a doubt, my favorite hairbrush. I would not change it for any other and I have tried a few ”, adds another client.

You see? Getting Jennifer Aniston’s great hair has never been easier. Get out the card!