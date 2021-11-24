Jennifer Aniston sheds light on one of her ‘toughest jobs’ that shocked fans

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
44

Jennifer Aniston, 52, who has stumped some of her die-hard fans with an intimate shower scene in the final episode of her hit show, The Morning Show, reiterates the complexity of his character, of which he had already spoken about how difficult it is to interpret.

You can see the ex-protagonist of Friends, who plays the news anchor Alex Levy on The Morning Show, shedding her clothes during a hard-hitting emotional scene that somehow left fans divided.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here