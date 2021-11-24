Jennifer Aniston sheds light on one of her ‘toughest jobs’ that shocked fans

Jennifer Aniston, 52, who has stumped some of her die-hard fans with an intimate shower scene in the final episode of her hit show, The Morning Show, reiterates the complexity of his character, of which he had already spoken about how difficult it is to interpret.

You can see the ex-protagonist of Friends, who plays the news anchor Alex Levy on The Morning Show, shedding her clothes during a hard-hitting emotional scene that somehow left fans divided.

Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show

The award-winning actress, while shading the lights of her role on the show, previously told a news outlet: “It’s one of the hardest jobs I’ve ever had. I knew I was up to the task, but then there was digging out of all emotions in order to create this world for this woman. All of her lifelines are falling off. I would come out of some of those scenes feeling like a manhole cover had just been pulled off my back. “

Aniston retreats to a bathroom so his character can have a mental escape in the season two finale. She gave herself totally to the scene in the final episode of The Morning Show.

Some of her fans were surprised to see their beloved actress in that scene and shared her reaction on social media, expressing their anger through emojis. While many others praised the actress for her performance throughout the show.

Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell on The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston ‘doesn’t know’ if she could do another season of the Morning

The former Friends star is still digesting the hectic second season of the drama. Apple TV Plus , and admitted that the idea of ​​returning is ‘so hard to imagine’.

In statements to The Hollywood Reporter , admitted: ‘It’s so hard to even imagine right now.’

‘You know when they say that mothers almost blocked:’ I could never do that again ‘. “I’m kind of in that moment of”, I don’t know if I could do that again! “Then we’ll see” said Aniston.

The American drama also stars Steve Carell, who plays Mitch Kessler, a co-host who was fired for sexual misconduct, while Bradley Jackson played by Reese witherspoon intervenes as its replacement.

Both seasons have seen Alex exposing Mitch’s inappropriate behavior, while also focusing on his divorce and retirement. She was also hailed as a hero after being nearly canceled and later tested positive for Covid-19.

Aniston commented: It was relentless! Honestly, I thought at one point the writers were trying to kill me.

‘I was like,’ Oh my gosh, guys! Literally crawling to the finish line here “Jennifer joked.

Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show

A third season of the hit show has yet to be commissioned, however, the showrunner Kerry Ehrin It doesn’t want to pick up where the season two finale left off, in the early days of the Covid pandemic, and admitted that it could take the show to an entirely different time frame.

She said: “Even though it seems optimistic to say it at this point, with people still grappling with the complexity of Covid and really what it’s doing in different industries. But just how the whole world has changed culturally in so many ways; the way the way we communicate and work, the way we talk to each other, there’s definitely a lot to talk about and address. ”