Jennifer Aniston posts a surprising message about her ex Justin Theroux on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston has shown on more than one occasion that, despite the divorce, both she and Justin theroux they maintain a very good relationship. In addition, she herself has emphasized the good communication between the two and this is clear with every public interaction they have.

And this has happened again with the latest publications of the star of ‘Friends’ on Instagram, showing not only that the love they have remains but that he has a big heart.

Some time ago Justin created an Instagram account whose goal is help homeless animals. This initiative was announced through their social networks with certain publications and, to reach more people, some people have shared the account and Jennifer Aniston has echoed of this activity carried out by the actor from ‘The Leftovers’.

Jen has uploaded a photo in which share a post from the account Justin keeps and writes, “I love what these two are doing to help people who help puppies who help people. They helped save 60 dogs at Austin Pets Alive!” He also posted another with the adorable face of Justin’s dog, Kuma.





Jennifer Aniston supporting her ex-husband Justin Theroux on Instagram | Instagram @justintheroux

Before her messages, Theroux has reposted the Stories and also wrote: “Thanks Jen!” with a heart.





Why didn’t Jennifer Aniston attend the Emmy Awards?

The absence of the actress at the 73rd gala Emmy Awards it has been much commented. Despite the nominations of the ‘Friends’ meeting, Aniston made the decision not to attend, something that caused much speculation on social networks.

The actress made clear on the Jimmy Kimmel show the reasons why he decided not to go to the gala: “No, I’m not going. I think Ben Winston, our producer and director, which is incredible, who made everything possible, go to“.

In addition, Jennifer clarifies that still continue to take many precautions due to the pandemic and he tries to follow all the security measures he can: “This is a big step for me, just being here. I’m taking little steps.”

