‘It looks like persecution’; FMF singles out FIFA for homophobic scream

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 23.11.2021 17:47:15





After the new sanction who received the Mexican Soccer Federation for him homophobic scream in the games of the Mexican National Team, the president of the highest Mexican football organization, Yon de Luisa, stated that there may be a persecution against Mexico this topic.

De Luisa indicated during her visit to the Qatari embassy that the FIFA Commissioner who was in Edmonton for El Tri’s visit to Canada reported an incident of which they want to blame the national team.

“It would seem that it is so (chase) and if the sanctions continue in this way, we could suspect that. Now they want to punish us for a person’s yelling at a member of the Canadian coaching staff. We don’t know if it was a Mexican fan or what he said, but a commissioner reported it and they want to punish us, “he said.

FIFA does not respect protocols: Yon de Luisa

The highest hierarch of soccer in Mexico stated that FIFA is not respecting the protocols and that is why they seek to appeal the decision of the two parties behind closed doors that the Disciplinary Commission determined.

“Apart from the fact that we do not agree with the application of disciplinary sanctions, we feel that they are not respecting FIFA’s own rules, they are not respecting the three steps. In Mexico we are respecting it, not there, we are fighting that part, but the most important thing is to fight to avoid any discriminatory act in the stadiums, “he said.

“FIFA is not respecting its own rules, it is supposed to to punish you must reach point three of the protocol and we are punished from the first“.

FMF intends to implement new measures against screaming

Seeking to put an end to this problem once and for all that the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, classified as “idiotic customs”, Femexfut will toughen sanctions because we remember that points could even be taken from Tri in the Eliminatory.

“We are working and stricter measures are coming so that the people who go to the stadium respect the national team, the rival, the referees. We will use custom controls so that whoever buys a ticket to go to a Selection game we will know who he is and where he sits, there will be better control, “he said.