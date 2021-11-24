It is not a metaverse, it is Microsoft’s virtual museum in tribute to the 20th anniversary of Xbox and you can visit it now

2001 was a very special year for Microsoft. The American company interned with all the law in the video game industry, launching the first Xbox ever. Now, 20 years later, the brand has established itself as one of the fundamental pillars of this world.

For this reason, Microsoft recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of Xbox, with interesting news and announcing the arrival of a documentary series about its beginnings. Now, the company has unveiled a whole virtual museum commemorating the two decades of life of Xbox and the result is totally spectacular. You can try it through this link.

Frankly, the work is sensational. All Xbox consoles rest on a table, with their controllers and some games. We can go into each one of them and we will control an avatar with which to explore its interior, as well as to know the most important details of its history.

In order not to get lost, depending on the progress we make, a timeline at the bottom will indicate where we are in the history of Xbox. There are all kinds of nods to the brand and it is all very interactive, being able to even jump and observe the gigantic-sized consoles. We can find a figure of the Master Chief, protagonist of the Halo saga, since it is also the 20th anniversary of the franchise started by Bungie.

Finally, a trophy crowns the table, being able to enter, fill in our Xbox data and that the museum show us all the statistics we have accumulated in these years of game. Most played title, number of achievements, what consoles we have had … absolutely everything is shown in a spectacular tribute to Xbox.