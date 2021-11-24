Is the fight ruined? Makabu vs. Canelo Álvarez could not be carried out due to a legal problem

In the last hours, a mandatory challenger from Ilunga Makabu said that he must settle accounts with him before facing Canelo Álvarez.

A week ago Saul Canelo Alvarez broke the board of the boxing world after his coach and manager, Eddy reynoso, has made a formal request to confront Ilunga Makabu for him WBC Cruising World Title in May 2022. On the other hand, in the last hours it was learned that the fight could be interrupted by the mandatory defense that the Congolese has against the South African Thabiso Mchunu.

The rod that the born was put on Guadalajara is higher than expected because after being Unified World Champion of the 168 pounds it was thought that he would go in front of David benavidez or go up at 175 pounds. However, last week the Mexican who wants to be the first in his land to achieve five regular world titles in different categories by going for the scepter Green and Gold of the 200 pounds.

Despite this, the combat between Ilunga Makabu and Canelo Alvarez could be affected because the Congolese owes his mandatory fight against the South African Thabiso Mchunu. “We are mandatory challengers for Ilunga. Makabu has an obligation to defend his title against Thabiso. Don King did not put a date or place. Canelo’s coach arrived at the Convention, and made an offer to fight Junior, which was approved “, expressed Sean Smith, coach of Mchunu, daily Sowetan Live.

And I add: “We will not accept money to step aside. We want to fight Ilunga and win the WBC title. Canelo wants to fight Makabu in May. Makabu must settle accounts with Thabiso. We are training, and Thabiso needs to know what is happening “. In turn, the South African’s coach was surprised because a date had been agreed for January and they delayed it since Makabu was not ready.

“I am very sure that it will continue to make history. Makabu has a signed mandatory defense against Mchunu. They signed up to fight on January 8, but the promoter said he’s not ready. I’ll take care of it immediately ”, ended Sean Smith.