Internet price in Mexico will continue to rise; these companies already charge more | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- After the Covid-19 pandemic, several products and services have increased their prices in the country, among them the Internet.

On 2019, a year before the pandemic, the Internet cost in Mexico it was about 112.7 pesos, an increase in 9.5% compared to 2018.

In addition to costs, the number of users also increased, since in 2020 the Internet users in national territory they were around 84.1 million, Meanwhile in 2021, the 72% of the population already have access to the network.

It should be remembered that the price of this service adjusts below inflation, so in 2019 it was of 23 and in 2020 from 6.1.

Which companies increased Internet prices the most in Mexico?

According to the portal All digital, Megacable and Izzi They are the two companies that recently raised their prices.

For its part, Megacable increased costs between 11 and 50 pesos, while Izzi raised its price by 5%.

About Telmex, the company of Carlos Slim informed that it will continue to maintain its same price for at least this year and next.

What is the reason for this increase in the price of the Internet?

The price increase It is because the companies had to invest in infrastructure in order to cover the increase in customers and offer better services to all of them.

In turn, the Federal Law of Rights approved prices to rise by 7% so that companies could take advantage of and exploit the radioelectric space.

Unfortunately for many, the internet price it will continue to rise due to the increase in demand, so you will only have to compare prices and services between the different companies to choose the one that suits you best.