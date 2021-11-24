Inflation in Mexico shoots up to 7.05% in the first half of November, the highest level in 20 years

Reuters.- Mexico’s interannual inflation reached its highest level in more than two decades in the first half of November, more than doubling the official goal, which reinforces expectations that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) would raise its benchmark interest rate for the fifth consecutive time next month.

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) advanced 7.05%, compared to 6.36% in the second half of October, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported on Wednesday. This is its highest record since April 2001.

Analysts consulted in a Reuters poll projected biweekly yoy inflation to accelerate to 6.87%.

While, year-on-year core inflation grew at a rate of 5.53%, its highest level since April 2009 and higher than the 5.42% expected by the market.

Banxico increased this month by 25 basis points (bp) your benchmark interest rate for the fourth time in a row to bring it to 5%, and raised its expectations for inflation at the end of this year.

Banxico’s next monetary policy announcement, the last of a total of eight in the year, is scheduled for December 16. Banxico has a permanent inflation target of 3% +/- one percentage point.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

Only in the first 15 days of November, consumer prices rose 0.69%, while the underlying index increased 0.15%said the Inegi.

The increase in inflation was driven by price increases for some agricultural products and electricity rates.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed