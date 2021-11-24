In full promotion of “Tick, tick, boom”, Andrew Garfield remembered Emma Stone with some tender words

In the last few months, Andrew Garfield became one of the most sought after players in the industry. Your possible participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home Together with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland he has put it on everyone’s lips, but the truth is that the actor is already focusing his career on other projects. Although it is still unknown if he will indeed return to Marvel, in the meantime fans can enjoy his work on Netflix.

Last Friday, November 19, the digital platform added to its catalog Tick, tick, boom, the last major production in which Andrew Garfield is the main character. In this film, based on the true story of Jonathan Larson, the actor brings this writing genius to life and puts on an unrivaled performance. In fact, in a few hours, the tape became one of the most viewed on Netflix and, as the days go by, the success continues to grow.

So much so that, despite the rumors that it will be in No way home they do not stop, Andrew Garfield is immersed in this movie. This is due to the fact that he has now focused on its promotional work, among which is an interview with the streaming giant where he talks about his favorite musicals. Although, it should be noted that what attracted the most attention in this report is that he could not avoid mentioning Emma Stone.

Garfield and Stone met while filming The Amazing Spider-Man, where he played Peter Parker and she played his great love, Gwen Stacy and their chemistry was unmatched. What’s more, such was the connection that their romance crossed the screen and the actors became one of the most popular and beloved couples in Hollywood. Between 2010 and 2015 the relationship between them took place and, although it ended, it seems that they both remember each other with great affection.

Andrew, for his part, is in a relationship while Emma married in 2020 and had her first daughter, but still the love that existed between them remains untouchable. And, during his interview with Netflix, the actor remembered her in the best way. In the middle of promoting Tick, tick, boom, he should have answered which were his favorite musicals and one of them was Cabaret, where his ex-girlfriend worked.

“My great friend Emma Stone played Sally Bowles. This is a sweet story, but I remember seeing the first Cabaret rehearsal with Emma. She was very nervous because it was her first professional musical and she told me that I had to tell her if it was best for her to run away or to do it. And I remember seeing his first issue and telling him: ‘you’re going to be excellent. you have nothing to worry about‘”The actor explained with a certain tenderness on his face.

On the other hand, he also stated that he has a great memory of Cabaret precisely because of this little anecdote. Although, as if this were not enough, he also spoke of La La Land where Stone was also the protagonist: “I love this movie and I love the two actors. I love what they createdAndrew said not only referring to his ex, but also to his costar, Ryan Gosling.

And, even though neither Andrew Garfield neither Emma Stone met again on the screen or at an event where they were seen together, the truth is that they have great affection for each other. The causes of their breakup are still unknown, but it seems that everything was on good terms between them.

