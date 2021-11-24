‘I just want to be a part of it’

Another launch is reserved for Jeff Bezos’ space exploration company, Blue origin, and another celebrity will be on board. The former star of the NFL and co-host of Good morning america, Michael Strahan, will join five other passengers on December 9 when they are launched into space via the rocket New Shepard. Among the other four adventurers is Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of the ship’s namesake, Alan Shepard, the first American to reach outer space.

Roy Rochlin | Getty Images

Both Strahan and Churchley were invited as guests, while the other clients, including Lane and Cameron Bess, who will become the first parent-child tandem to fly out of Earth’s atmosphere, paid for their seats, though it was not disclosed. exactly how much they shell out for the trip.

“I think this is the way to be innovative, creative, pioneers in aviation, now in space travel,” Strahan told Good morning america. “And it will take a while, but I think it will bring a lot of technological advancements and also innovations here on Earth, and I just want to be a part of that.”

Strahan will receive a stipend for his duty as a crew member, which he will donate to the Boys & Girls Club.

The December 9 flight will mark Blue Origin’s third human spaceflight of 2021, the first of which was last summer when Bezos himself made history alongside his brother, Mark Bezos, on July 29.

Last month, Blue Origin launched the famous actor from Star trek William Shatner, making him the oldest human to overcome the atmosphere at the age of 90.

“What it has given me is the most profound experience … I hope I never recover from this,” Shatner told Bezos after the flight landed back on Earth. “I am so full of emotion for what just happened. It is extraordinary, extraordinary. I hope I can keep what I feel now. I do not wanna lose it “.

Bezos and Blue Origin made headlines throughout this year as they battled rival Elon Musk’s company SpaceX in hopes of receiving NASA’s only lunar contract, which would eventually allow for lunar landings in the future. Bezos filed and quickly lost a lawsuit against NASA for awarding the contract to SpaceX.

“It is not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s ruling and wish NASA and SpaceX every success in the contract,” tweeted after the publication of the ruling.

As of Tuesday morning, Bezos’ net worth was estimated at $ 205.4 billion.