“I am more inclined to trust science than something you read on Facebook”

Matt Damon (50), who was recently acclaimed at the Cannes International Film Festival, has joined the list of personalities who defend the work of science in the development of vaccines and perceives them as part of the solution and not the problem. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the American referred to the current situation and the doubts generated.

“People give many reasons for resisting the vaccine and I do not want to belittle them. It’s difficult to me. I have a couple of friends who are immunosuppressed and can’t get the vaccine, so they have no choice but to trust the rest of us to do our part to achieve herd immunity. And that’s how I see it, “he says.

However, Damon advocates respecting individual freedom. “It is a personal choice. That is the beauty of living in a free country. But I’m more inclined to trust science than something you read on Facebook“, it indicates.

“Other generations have been asked to do extraordinary things, we are asked to stay at home.” Matt Damon

Likewise, the actor whose career emerged thanks to The Indomitable Will Hunting (1997) and who is currently one of the most respected stars in Hollywood, reflect on the times that we have had to live. “Other generations have been asked to do extraordinary things, we are asked to stay home,” Damon says.

Finally, Damon exposes his feelings on how the population has responded to preventive measures and the situation in general. And it is at this point where the actor is most critical and disappointed. In addition, his words have a lot to do with the present moment in which there is a lot of selfishness and little knowledge in some age groups.

“I wish we had acted differently: the difference between seeing this as an individual or a collective problem is enormous” Matt Damon

“I wish we had acted differently. I would have liked the premise to be ‘Look, if we all do this, then we will protect each other better’, rather than ‘Well I’m not in this risk population so no I don’t have to worry because in my case it’s milder. ‘ The difference between seeing this as an individual or collective problem is enormous ”, ditch Matt Damon.