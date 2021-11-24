‘I am happy at PSG’; Pochettino clarifies that he does not think about United

The Manchester United still looking for a coach to give the team direction, because after the Exit from Olé Gunnar SolskjaerMany names have been heard to reach the bench, but one by one it has been discarded; Mauricio Pochettino joins the list.

In recent days the news sounded very strong that Pochettino was willing to leave PSG to take the Manchester United, fact that would lead to Zinedine Zidane to the French squad, but now everything seems to go backwards.

Among all characters that have ‘rejected’ to United, they meet Wayne Rooney, Luis Enrique, Julen Lopetegui and Erik have Hag.

Pochettino is ruled out as United manager

Speaking at a press conference, prior to the next match of the PSG on Champions League, they questioned Pochettino about its possible back to the Premier League, where he made it clear that he is happy in france and does not want to give false hope, turning off so all rumors.

“I was a PSG player, I love the club and I love the fans. It is an exciting time to be at the club, fighting for Ligue 1 and the Champions League. We have to focus on isoy that is my responsibility. My contract is until 2023. I’m not saying anything different. I’m very happy at PSG, that’s a fact“, said the Argentine coach.

Pochettino commented that as a coach or player, you will always be immersed on a wave of rumors constant, where almost always everything turns out to be false. This is what happened when he left Tottenham and now it happens to him Manchester United.

“There will always be rumors, we live with it. We are focused and trying to give 100% for the club and the players to assist in their performances. I fully understand what is happening, sometimes it is positive or sometimes negative, but this kind of thing cannot distract me. What another club is doing is none of my business”, Mentioned the still technical PSG.

Despite his insistence that he will not leave PSG, Pochettino commented that football is about ‘today and not what will happen tomorrow’, giving signs that everything is possible with the Manchester United, but he did not delve further into the subject to avoid confusion.